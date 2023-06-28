



Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a dermatologist, about some tips for winter skincare.

How do you know if you have dry skin?

The doctor says if your skin is ashy, peeling, tight and uneven, that equals dry.

Dr Gantsho says cold and dry air affects your skin, especially if you have eczema since the extra layers of clothing can aid flare-ups because you might sweat under them, irritating the skin.

The skin doctor says that people living with psoriasis might experience worse symptoms during winter because there's little exposure to the sun, a carrier of vitamin D - which psoriasis thrives on.

But if your skin is itchy, inflamed or painful and if you've tried products for dry skin but your skin doesn't improve - you should see a dermatologist because that's "not normal", says Gantsho.

The skin expert recommends following these tips for hydrated winter skin:

1) Always use sun protection, the sun's rays radiate even when you can't feel it.

2) Moisturise - it's vital.

3) Shower in lukewarm water, use a gentle shower cream or gel and avoid skin products with alcohol.

4) Don't exfoliate your skin as much to prevent drying your skin out.

5) Avoid changing skincare products during winter: combined with the weather change, it might affect your skin negatively.

6) For your face: use products with hyaluronic acid in them for moisture.

For your body: use products with Omega-3 fatty acids.

7) Use petroleum jelly to boost moisture but avoid it if you have acne-prone skin - while it moisturises, it also blocks pores.

8) Use moisturisers with the following ingredients to aid moisture and skin conditions like eczema: zinc, vitamin A, petroleum jelly, urea, lactic acid, glycerine.

Here's to glowing skin - no matter the season!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 8 Essential winter skincare tips from a dermatologist