Why Investing In Your Retirement Is Key To Building Generational Wealth

* 3 July 2023 9:30 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
retirement fund
retirement annuity
investment fund
PPS investments family network

Clement Manyathela speaks to PPS Investments’ Chief Investment Officer about how people can maximize return on their investments.

Whether you’re early in your professional career or steadily growing in your industry, putting money towards your retirement is an essential step that is often glossed over by many. Even though retirement feels like it’s a long time away, financial experts advise that the best time to start investing in your life after working is now.

To discuss the importance of retirement investments, building generational wealth and the concept of mutuality, Clement Manyathela hosted PPS Investments' Chief Investment Officer David Crosoer.

Listen to the full conversation below.

“Mutuality implies that we belong to our members,” explains Crosoer, highlighting how qualifying members with life insurance can exclusively share in the profits of the PPS Group, through the unique PPS Profit-Share Account.

So our business is very much focused on helping our members to build inter-generational wealth and there are various ways, with a mutual perspective, that we try to drive that.

David Crosoer, Chief Investment Officer, PPS Investments

If you have parents with some investments or children who are starting investments, you’re able to link all these parts of your family onto our platform. You can all share in lower fees by collectively being part of our platform.

David Crosoer, Chief Investment Officer, PPS Investments

PPS Investments offer a suite of flexible investment solutions for pre-retirement, post-retirement, and wealth creation. With three retirement annuity choices available, you have the option to select a plan that is particularly suitable to your retirement capital needs.

Find out more about their range of bespoke retirement annuity packages here.




