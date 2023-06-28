Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this

28 June 2023 4:47 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Consumer Protection Act
Wendy Knowler
consumer talk

Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update....

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson.

You can contact Wendy Knowler:

- Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za

- Or contact her via her Facebook page Wendy Knowler Consumer

- Please put CAPE TALK in the subject line

toaster-appliance-kitchen

RELATED: You'll want to read your car tracker's terms and conditions after seeing this

It would seem the Office of the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) has done an about-turn on its previous approach to whether changing a plug on an appliance will void a warranty.

For sometime it has been the case that a manufacturer will only be protected by the "Change the plug and lose your warranty" stance where the breach of the implied warranty is attributable to the alterations.

"If the breach is still attributable to an unaltered characteristic or a defect, unrelated to the alterations, a supplier may not escape liability," said the Ombud at the time, Neville Melville.

But now, says Knowler, the Ombud has reverted to its original stance, as a case study in its latest newsletter reveals.

Case study

The complainant purchased a new Wolf Electric Trimmer for R800. After two months, the trimmer malfunctioned and the complainant returned the allegedly defective product to the store for a refund, whereupon the supplier took the machine in for assessment.

He had been expecting a refund, given that the trimmer was less than six months old, but instead he was sent an email with a quotation to repair the trimmer.

According to the supplier, the trimmer showed signs of having been used as a mower and, importantly, the factory-fitted plug had been replaced with another earthed 3-pin plug.

In terms of the supplier's terms and conditions, if any power source is altered or damaged in any way, any/all warranty falls away.

In assessing the complaint, the Ombud's mediators turned to Section 55 of the CPA which gives suppliers an "out" if goods "have been altered contrary to the instructions".

"According to the supplier's report, the original plug of the trimmer was cut off and replaced with a different plug. This voids the manufacturer's warranty. As such, we were not able to make a recommendation in the complainant's favour."

The major retailers had adopted this change the plug and lose your warranty stance, relying on the Consumer Protection Act, which states that a consumer has the right to return a defective product within six months for their choice of a refund, replacement or repair except where goods have been altered.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

And the Ombud's office supported this, hence I advised my audience against removing the two-pin plug from appliances and replacing with a three-pin one.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

So it seems I am forced to start telling consumers, again, not to change appliance plugs unless they are comfortable with voiding the warranty.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Click above to listen to the full Consumer Talk podcast.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this




