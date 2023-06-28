Streaming issues? Report here
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at... 28 June 2023 7:02 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa's premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update.... 28 June 2023 4:47 PM
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts University is an important phase in a young person's life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge. 28 June 2023 3:40 PM
Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk! On this day (28 June) in 1971, the billionaire business magnate Elon Musk was born. 28 June 2023 3:34 PM
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre 'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July. 28 June 2023 12:57 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic's climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
European Union
The Money Show
Justin Chadwick
Bruce Whitfield
pest control
citrus exports
citrus industry
oranges
Citrus Grower's Association

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association.

The local citrus industry is under threat because of new European Union (EU) regulations on pest control, warns the Citrus Growers' Association (CGA).

The rules concern the False Coddling Moth (FCM) and Citrus Black Spot (CBS).

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay
Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

The CGA has written to Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza, asking that she make these "unfair and discriminatory" pest regulations a priority at the upcoming African Union-EU Agriculture Ministerial Conference in Rome.

A statement says this is a crucial opportunity for government to push for a resolution in order to safeguard the

140 000 jobs the citrus sector sustains.

The new regulations have no basis in science and prescribe cold treatment that simply is not warranted, the CGA says.

Our industry has presented clear evidence that our stringent FCM risk management system is highly effective, ensuring that 99.9% of oranges entering the EU are pest free (with only 2 FCM interceptions detected in the over

400 000 tons of oranges shipped to the region in 2022).

Citrus Growers' Association

Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CGA CEO.

Chadwick notes that it is the technical basis upon which the EU has implemented the new measures that is the problem, not the pests in themselves.

RELATED: Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit

It is a sign of protectionist policies, he charges.

We do have the pests of concern in South Africa, but we also have a pest management system that ensured that we do not send that pest across to Europe with our consignments.

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

That system worked incredibly well. However, there are domestic protectionist elements in the EU and they would rather not have us in the market at all, so they went about trying to find measures that would disrupt our industry...

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

...and hence the new measures that were implemented toward the beginning of last year and then strengthened at the beginning of this year.

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

RELATED: SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules

Chadwick says the cold storage now prescribed by the EU is just one of the options available to reduce the risk of pests being exported along with their fruit.

I think that's the issue that we're trying to raise with the EU. We already had one of those options working really well so why could we not continue with that?

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

Current estimates are that around 20% of oranges produced for Europe will not be shipped this year because of the new regulations.

This means that around 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves, resulting in a further R500 million economic blow to the industry the CGA says.

While South Africa's citrus farmers export to 119 countries around the world, this is tailored to demand notes Chadwick.

"It's not a case of just diverting fruit from one market to another."

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'




