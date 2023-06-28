New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association.

The local citrus industry is under threat because of new European Union (EU) regulations on pest control, warns the Citrus Growers' Association (CGA).

The rules concern the False Coddling Moth (FCM) and Citrus Black Spot (CBS).

The CGA has written to Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza, asking that she make these "unfair and discriminatory" pest regulations a priority at the upcoming African Union-EU Agriculture Ministerial Conference in Rome.

A statement says this is a crucial opportunity for government to push for a resolution in order to safeguard the

140 000 jobs the citrus sector sustains.

The new regulations have no basis in science and prescribe cold treatment that simply is not warranted, the CGA says.

Our industry has presented clear evidence that our stringent FCM risk management system is highly effective, ensuring that 99.9% of oranges entering the EU are pest free (with only 2 FCM interceptions detected in the over 400 000 tons of oranges shipped to the region in 2022). Citrus Growers' Association

Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CGA CEO.

Chadwick notes that it is the technical basis upon which the EU has implemented the new measures that is the problem, not the pests in themselves.

It is a sign of protectionist policies, he charges.

We do have the pests of concern in South Africa, but we also have a pest management system that ensured that we do not send that pest across to Europe with our consignments. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

That system worked incredibly well. However, there are domestic protectionist elements in the EU and they would rather not have us in the market at all, so they went about trying to find measures that would disrupt our industry... Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

...and hence the new measures that were implemented toward the beginning of last year and then strengthened at the beginning of this year. Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

Chadwick says the cold storage now prescribed by the EU is just one of the options available to reduce the risk of pests being exported along with their fruit.

I think that's the issue that we're trying to raise with the EU. We already had one of those options working really well so why could we not continue with that? Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association

Current estimates are that around 20% of oranges produced for Europe will not be shipped this year because of the new regulations.

This means that around 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves, resulting in a further R500 million economic blow to the industry the CGA says.

While South Africa's citrus farmers export to 119 countries around the world, this is tailored to demand notes Chadwick.

"It's not a case of just diverting fruit from one market to another."

