SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

- Interest rates will remain higher for longer than markets factored in, says the Reserve Bank governor

- Lesetja Kganyago made the statement during an interview with Bloomberg News

Lesetja Kganyago has warned that South Africans can expect interest rates to be high for longer than market expectations.

The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor told Bloomberg News that the central bank would keep monetary policy tight for longer to tame sticky inflation.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised the repo rate at its 10 past meetings, which totals an increase of a combined 475 basis points.

Inflation slowed again in May, to 6.3%, but this does not necessarily indicate a halt in interest rate increases.

Kganyago told Bloomberg it is too early to say whether the MPC will follow the US Federal Reserve and pause hikes at its next meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for 18-20 July.

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.

Prof. Saville describes the high inflation-high interest rate cycle as a double-edged sword.

On the one hand inflation silently confiscates while you sleep, but it's effectively the monetary equivalent of death by a thousand cuts... whereas with raising interest rates you'll feel the impact of that in monetary terms very quickly, BUT that is the cure for the inflationary cold. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

So, unfortunately it's a necessary medicine. You can choose not to take it and then the pain will stay in the form of stubborn inflation which just quietly eats while you try and now paddle a canoe with a hole in it. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Whitfield makes the point that interest rates are meant to shock us into spending less.

However this time round, he says, inflation has not been driven by our higher spending.

"It's been driven by spending on things beyond our control, the stuff we cant avoid like electricity, water, rates and taxes..."

If interest rate hikes aren't working the way they're supposed to, are they still the right medicine? he asks.

The question goes to the very heart of this debate, Saville concurs, in that if interest rates were having the necessary effect one would have seen inflation tamed.

This is not something that is specific or unique to South Africa. We're seeing this stubborn inflatioin is a global phenomenon... where you're seeing 'sticky' prices sitting at elevated levels. It doesn't mean that they are high, but that they are very very slow to adjust. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

There's a shift in mindset around inflation and that's part of the problem... Also, it may not be that inflation is being caused by monetary things but rather by the real economy - choked supply chains which means we import a lot of the inflation, elevated energy prices, a weak rand, etcetera... and interest rates aren't gong to fix those things. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

