It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
John Maytham speaks to Marlon Shevelew, Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates.
The South Gauteng High Court this week ruled that a landlord cannot disconnect the electricity and water supply without first obtaining a court order, even if a tenant's rent is overdue.
In 2021, SK Enterprise, a property manager, issued notices to tenants who were behind on their payments to vacate the premises.
Defaulting tenants then had their water and electricity supply cut off.
The affected residents then took the matter to court, arguing that the process was unlawful.
In court papers, SK Enterprise defended its actions as an attempt to mitigate further financial loss, since residents were already defaulting on their rent.
The court, however, ruled that by disconnecting utilities, the landlord was "taking the law into their own hands".
Shevelew says landlords need to consider the rights of tenants before they act.
It's actually codified in the rental housing act, that you cannot deprive a tenant, even an unlawful occupier, believe it or not, of their rights to enjoy the property.Marlon Shevelew, director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates
You can basically, totally compromise your position as a landlord vis-à-vis the tenant by acting in this unlawful process.Marlon Shevelew, director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates
All the tenant needs to show is that they were in peaceful and undisturbed possession of the property, then you came along, without a court order and deprived them of their right to enjoy the property.Marlon Shevelew, director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates
