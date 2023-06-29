Messe Frankfurt South Africa announces the return of AERO South Africa





AERO South Africa will take place at Wonderboom National Airport in Tshwane from 6 to 8 July 2023. This year's edition focuses on providing a professional business-to-business networking platform for exhibitors in the aviation industry.

Aero South Africa serves as an exceptional opportunity for industry professionals to showcase the latest technology, unveil new products, forge new business partnerships, and strengthen existing relationships through the B2B Matchmaking program.

General aviation professionals, aircraft and helicopter owners/operators and pilots are invited to register as trade visitors. By attending AERO South Africa, they will gain valuable insights into the latest aviation technology and industry trends.

This annual event offers local manufacturers and distributors a dedicated platform to engage with new buyers, while international manufacturers consider it an ideal gateway to enter the South African market. In addition, attendees can attend presentations by reputable speakers in the aviation industry, covering a wide range of topics relevant to general aviation.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to provide demonstration flights, allowing potential buyers to experience aircraft features and luxury firsthand.

Click here for trade visitor registration and more information or for other enquiries contact Louise Olckers, Show Director at AERO South Africa on [email](http://mailto: Louise.olckers@za.messefrankfurt.com).