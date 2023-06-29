Streaming issues? Report here
Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 June 2023

29 June 2023 6:17 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
Lotto Plus 2
lotto plus 1

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 18, 25, 37, 38, 49, B: 12

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 31, 33, 38, 49 B: 41

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 21, 23, 25, 26, 29 B: 22

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 June 2023




