



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 18, 25, 37, 38, 49, B: 12

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 31, 33, 38, 49 B: 41

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 21, 23, 25, 26, 29 B: 22

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 June 2023