Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 18, 25, 37, 38, 49, B: 12
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 31, 33, 38, 49 B: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 18, 21, 23, 25, 26, 29 B: 22
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 28/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 28, 2023
#LOTTO: 11, 18, 25, 37, 38, 49#B: 12
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 07, 31, 33, 38, 49#B: 41#LOTTOPLUS2: 18, 21, 23, 25, 26, 29#B: 22 pic.twitter.com/m38wgO8f6h
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 June 2023