City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)





Bongani Bingwa interviews Dada Morero, Mayoral Committee for Finance at the City of Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, Morero announced the implementation of new tariffs affecting key services such as water, electricity, property rates and refuse and sanitation.

Property rates will see a 2% increase.

Johannesburg MMC for Finance Dada Morero delivering the City of Johannesburg's budget speech for the 2023/2024 financial year on 13 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/CityofJoburgZA

RELATED: Dada Morero is the new ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson

Morero says there's a 'general unhappiness' about the increase, adding that there have been 42 000 objections to the proposed tariff hike, which comes into effect on 1 July.

The City has to function and we think we've tried as much as we can to keep this thing to a bare minimum of 2%. Dada Morero, Mayoral Committee for Finance – City of Johannesburg

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.