City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dada Morero, Mayoral Committee for Finance at the City of Johannesburg.
On Wednesday, Morero announced the implementation of new tariffs affecting key services such as water, electricity, property rates and refuse and sanitation.
Property rates will see a 2% increase.
Morero says there's a 'general unhappiness' about the increase, adding that there have been 42 000 objections to the proposed tariff hike, which comes into effect on 1 July.
The City has to function and we think we've tried as much as we can to keep this thing to a bare minimum of 2%.Dada Morero, Mayoral Committee for Finance – City of Johannesburg
