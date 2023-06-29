



Madonna has postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care for several days.

This was according to her manager, Guy Oseary, who took to Instagram to share the news.

He notes that her health is improving, but she remains under medical care.

Doctors expect the pop icon to make a full recovery.

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary said.

The global, nearly sold-out 84-date Celebration Tour was expected to kick off in Canada on 15 July.

She was expected to visit the United States, in addition to Europe as well as Mexico City.

This article first appeared on 947 : Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'