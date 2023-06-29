



Lester Kiewit speaks to ultra marathon runner and The Running Mann blogger, Stuart Mann about post Comrades marathon issue affecting many of the struggling Comrades 2023 runners, including the early closure of the finishing line by two kilometers.

The 2023 event saw runners subjected to double taxation, the cutoff was 10 minutes stricter (11 hours) and the distance to go was 2.6 kilometers shorter (6.4 kilometres to go) than usual - putting a few hundred people at a disadvantage.

Mann reports that at 6.4 kilometres left, 1016 people crossed the finished line about eight to 10 minutes after the 12-hour gunshot was fired but six people out of the 1016 didn't get a medal.

The sports blogger continues to say that somewhere between 500 to 600 runners would've qualified for a medal if no adjustments were made to this years comrades.

"The officials let the runners down," says Mann.

Whether it was a math problem or an administrative error, it took away from runners and viewers who "lost out" on a chunk of the race, Mann says.

All in all, Mann and Kiewit agree that was a "very strange" choice.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal