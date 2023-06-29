Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler





Bruce Whitfield speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about contactless cards.

Contactless cards have become the new normal for many South Africans, the convenience of tapping at the flick of a wrist, but just how safe are they?

Knowler says that many people do still prefer to manually insert their bank cards and pin, the pandemic did push more people to go contactless and interact less with card machines.

Banks tell us that fraud has not spiked worldwide since the advent of these cards [and] the limit in South Africa is around R500 before you have to key in your pin anyway. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

But just how many R500 taps can be made?

Knowler references a recent case study whereby investigative journalist Ray Joseph was already R2 500 down when he noticed his wallet was stolen.

Within three minutes, the thief had tapped the stolen card at a supply store to make separate R500 payments.

The study revealed that, in addition to most banking clients having their tap and go functionality active, several shops commonly process multiple small contactless payments by one individual.

Knowler recommends, if you opt for contactless payments, be extra cautious about your card or phone (in the case of digital cards).

If you aren’t comfortable with a thief managing to tap for several purchases of R500 if they manage to get their hands on your card, you can deactivate the tap and go function. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

