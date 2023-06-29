[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

Last week the world was captivated by the story of the OceanGate Titan submersible.

The tourist submersible was carrying five passengers to see the wreck of the Titanic when it lost communication with the outside world.

After a few days it was found that the submersible appeared to have exploded, killing all passengers on board, including the CEO of Oceangate.

The remains of the destroyed submersible have been brought ashore and the US coast guard said that the presume the human remains are inside.

I was quite surprised by that statement by the US coast guard because I though [the remains] would be microscopic surely. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but I cannot imagine what level of human remains could be found. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The evidence of the wreckage and presumed human remains will reportedly be analysed by a marine board of investigation.

