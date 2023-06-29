



Did you know... when it comes time to give birth, sharks retreat to the safety of shallow waters?

Or do you just want to know why sharks attack humans?

If you're fascinated by that little fact, ocean life and sharks - SHARKFEST should be added to your watch list.

National Geographic Wild will feature shark content captured from off the coast of South Africa in Mossel Bay and near Seal Island before exploring international waters from 2 July on DStv channel 182.

The month-long commitment to sharks in their underwater glory promises hair-raising and celebratory shark programming while showcasing their captivating biology, power, beauty and the unpredictable psyche that's made humans fear them for centuries.

Watch what's in store below.

If that wasn't enough... you can sink your teeth into shark facts, quizzes, videos, photos and industry-led information and MORE over here.

Keen to watch? Here's the rundown of the Sharkfest shows on National Geographic Wild.

WHEN SHARKS ATTACK…AND WHY (Eight-Episode Series)

Sunday 2, 8 and 16 July at 18:00 and 19:00

Sundays 23 and 30 July at 18:00

WHEN SHARKS ATTACK 360 (Six-Episode Series)

Sunday 2, 9, 16 July at 20:00

Sunday 23 July at 19:00 and 20:00

Sunday 30 July at 19:00

BULL SHARK BANDITS

Saturday 8 July at 18:00

SHARK BELOW ZERO

Saturday 8 July at 18:45

SAVED FROM A SHARK

Saturday 15 July at 18:00

BULL SHARK VS. HAMMERHEAD

Saturday 15 July at 18:45

SHARKS VS. DOLPHINS: BAHAMAS BATTLEGROUND

Saturday 22 July at 18:00

SHARKCANO: HAWAII

Saturday 29 July at 18:00

This article first appeared on KFM : Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild