Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Did you know... when it comes time to give birth, sharks retreat to the safety of shallow waters?
Or do you just want to know why sharks attack humans?
If you're fascinated by that little fact, ocean life and sharks - SHARKFEST should be added to your watch list.
National Geographic Wild will feature shark content captured from off the coast of South Africa in Mossel Bay and near Seal Island before exploring international waters from 2 July on DStv channel 182.
The month-long commitment to sharks in their underwater glory promises hair-raising and celebratory shark programming while showcasing their captivating biology, power, beauty and the unpredictable psyche that's made humans fear them for centuries.
Watch what's in store below.
If that wasn't enough... you can sink your teeth into shark facts, quizzes, videos, photos and industry-led information and MORE over here.
Keen to watch? Here's the rundown of the Sharkfest shows on National Geographic Wild.
WHEN SHARKS ATTACK…AND WHY (Eight-Episode Series)
Sunday 2, 8 and 16 July at 18:00 and 19:00
Sundays 23 and 30 July at 18:00
WHEN SHARKS ATTACK 360 (Six-Episode Series)
Sunday 2, 9, 16 July at 20:00
Sunday 23 July at 19:00 and 20:00
Sunday 30 July at 19:00
BULL SHARK BANDITS
Saturday 8 July at 18:00
SHARK BELOW ZERO
Saturday 8 July at 18:45
SAVED FROM A SHARK
Saturday 15 July at 18:00
BULL SHARK VS. HAMMERHEAD
Saturday 15 July at 18:45
SHARKS VS. DOLPHINS: BAHAMAS BATTLEGROUND
Saturday 22 July at 18:00
SHARKCANO: HAWAII
Saturday 29 July at 18:00
This article first appeared on KFM : Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
More from Entertainment
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre
'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.Read More
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.Read More
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!Read More
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands
California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found.Read More
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating
Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics.Read More