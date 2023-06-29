



The lead story on The Midday Report is the meeting between Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and senior Parliamentary officers. The meeting follows after Zondo made comments that about his concerns that the nation's primary governing body was lax in implementing state capture protections suggested by the State Capture Commission.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN's Parliamentary Reporter about the meeting.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

DA lodges separate complaints with Public Protector against Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

Diepsloot protests intensifies.

Update on the status of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Zondo to meet with Parly about state capture comments