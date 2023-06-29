[WATCH] From Italy with LOVE!! Tourist wanted after defacing Colosseum in Rome
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
If you had to do one crazy thing for love, what would it be?
An unidentified tourist is wanted in Rome for defacing a Colosseum wall in his girlfriend's name.
In the video, a person tried to call out the man for defacing the wall, but he was unconcerned.
Italy’s culture minister condemns the actions of a tourist who carved his girlfriend’s name into the Colosseum, slamming the man’s behaviour as “very serious” and “a sign of great incivility”, adding that he hopes the individual can be identified and fined.pic.twitter.com/1vNwlGIklw' Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) June 26, 2023
The Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called the tourist's actions "very serious, unworthy, and a great sign of incivility".
The tourist could be sentenced to five years in prison and fined $15 000 if found.
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
