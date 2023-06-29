[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Presidents and business moguls are known to be transported by motorcade.

Tinubu departing from the airport in Lagos heading to his private residence with his long fleet of motorcades is TRENDING.

Tinubu arrived at the airport from his seven-day trip abroad and made a loud noise when he arrived at his private residence in a convoy believed to be more than sixty vehicles.

The convoy of Nigeria's🇳🇬 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, entering Lagos from Ikeja to his private residence in Ikoyi on Tuesday, with sirens blaring loudly, keeps Nigerians talking.



Tinubu was returning home following his 7-day trip abroad, @DailyPostNGR



However, Nigerians are divided on this matter, and some say the motorcade is wasteful.

Those shouting about the president's convoy, are you sure you are okay?



