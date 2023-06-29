Streaming issues? Report here
Chefs with Compassion aim to provide 67 000 litres of soup this Mandela Day

29 June 2023 2:49 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Mandela Day

Chefs with Compassion has appealed for big support in their fight against hunger.

Charity organisation Chefs with Compassion has to date prepared over five million meals to feed the vulnerable and indignant members of the public.

The organisation was started by director Hanneke van Linge and some industry colleagues took it upon themselves to use rescued and salvaged produce to cook meals for those in need.

Chefs with Compassion started at the beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic when everybody was isolated and locked down and we had access to a lot of produce, and we started cooking that up to provide hot meals to people who couldn’t access food at the time.

Hanneke van Linge, founding director Chefs with Compassion

The rising cost in the cost living has had a profound impact on most South Africans, and Chef’s with Compassion has been no exception which has resulted in their resources being negatively impacted.

Hanneke van Linge spoke to 702 breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa about an initiative to provide soup for the indigent in commemoration of Mandela Day.

This is the fourth year we are doing it. We’ve done over 955 000 cups of soup across those three Mandela days.

Hanneke van Linge, founding director Chefs with Compassion

The initiative challenges member of the public to cook 10 litres of soup in 67 minutes and then to donate the soup to any persons of their choice. Individuals can get involved by visiting Quicket and registering their participation.

Corporates can also get involved by backing one of the 25 Chefs with Compassion kitchens, by contacting the organisation at info@cwc.org.za.

The goal is to provide #67000litres of soup for Mandela Day.

Listien to the full interview:




29 June 2023 2:49 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Mandela Day

