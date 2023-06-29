[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?





Clement Manyathela speaks with Sahlulele Luzipo, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, Thapelo Mabote, Spokesperson for the Lesotho Prime Minister, Meshack Mbangula, Coordinator, Mining Affected Communities United in Action and David Van Wyk Researcher at the Benchmarks Foundation.

The Government of Lesotho has admitted that economic issues in that country have contributed to illegal mining in South Africa.

The Lesotho government and the South African government are deliberating around the retrieval of bodies of roughly 30 illegal miners stuck in an abandoned mine shaft.

Gwede Mantashe has accused the Lesotho government of "economic sabotage" due to the issues of illegal miners as many are believed to be Lesotho nationals.

There have also been allegations that illegal miners are funding politicians in Lesotho.

Mabote says that if these allegations are true, it is important to track where these operation are getting the money from.

Where do they get money to fund politicians if that allegation is true? Thapelo Mabote, Spokesperson - Lesotho Prime Minister

We should find the buyers and the funders of these individuals. Thapelo Mabote, Spokesperson - Lesotho Prime Minister

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on 26 June 2023 where 31 Basotho nationals were killed. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Illegal mining not only costs our economy significantly but is also costing multiple lives, and is clearly an issue that needs to be resolved.

Listen to the interview above for more.