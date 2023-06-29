Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria. 29 June 2023 9:01 PM
Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994 The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finan... 29 June 2023 7:39 PM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review? Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use t... 29 June 2023 8:12 PM
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!) The tariff hike affects key services such as water, electricity, property rates and refuse and sanitation. 29 June 2023 8:18 AM
View all Business
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out. 29 June 2023 4:09 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
[WATCH] From Italy with LOVE!! Tourist wanted after defacing Colosseum in Rome The tourist wrote, "Ivan + Hayley 23" on a Colosseum wall with a key. 29 June 2023 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?

29 June 2023 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Employee performance
Jack Hammer
work performance

Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Advaita Naidoo, MD of Jack Hammer Global's Africa business.

- Is the traditional annual or sometimes bi-annual performance review outdated?

- Companies can implement a number of alternative and more effective approaches says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo

When last did you have an annual performance review?

And how did you feel afterwards - empowered or demoralised?

The question is whether the performance review as we know it, is still relevant in today's work environment.

@ammentorp/123rf.com
@ammentorp/123rf.com

While many historic business processes and practices have long since fallen by the wayside in favour of more effective and efficient ones, this one remains obstinately in place comments Advaita Naidoo.

She's Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer Global.

They scratch in their memory recesses and they're going to capture the highlights and the lowlights and very little in between so, again, it's a pretty meaningless exercise.

Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa - Jack Hammer Global

The traditional performance review is not future fit, Naidoo concludes.

It's not as relevant as it once was, and doesn't impact or enhance performance which was ostensibly its aim she says.

For most companies these reviews are delivered once, maybe twice a year, and if you want to change something - whether it's behaviour, process or outlook - surely you need that feedback continuously and systematically.... and then give the employer a chance to act on that feedback.

Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa - Jack Hammer Global

More and more we're hoping that performance reviews will be recognised as a sort of arcane box ticking exercise... The practice had the aim to solve a need or address a pain point, but hasn't seen any updates or useful iterations over the years.

Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa - Jack Hammer Global

Without continuous tweaking of the process, it's probably time for a complete overhaul of the system she says.

Alternative approaches to the annual assessment include:

  • Constant feedback and evaluation based on actual behaviours and outcomes,
  • Using automated tools and platforms that make the process easier and more objective,
  • Providing training for managers on how to give and receive feedback effectively and in a non-confrontational and supportive way,
  • Ongoing and open two-way communication and input from employees on their performance; and
  • Drawing up of customised and flexible criteria and metrics that suit different roles and situations.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?




29 June 2023 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Employee performance
Jack Hammer
work performance

More from Business

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets

29 June 2023 10:01 PM

Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW's Rosslyn manufacturing plant - BMW South Africa on Facebook @BMWSA

BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid

29 June 2023 9:01 PM

The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994

29 June 2023 7:39 PM

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finances".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg MMC for Finance Dada Morero delivering the City of Johannesburg's budget speech for the 2023/2024 financial year on 13 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/CityofJoburgZA

City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)

29 June 2023 8:18 AM

The tariff hike affects key services such as water, electricity, property rates and refuse and sanitation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle

28 June 2023 7:32 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Credit squeeze, image: pixabay.com

SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

28 June 2023 7:02 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents in Diepkloof protests over land and housing. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel

28 June 2023 11:16 AM

According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets

29 June 2023 10:01 PM

Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time

29 June 2023 4:09 PM

Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade

29 June 2023 2:11 PM

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] From Italy with LOVE!! Tourist wanted after defacing Colosseum in Rome

29 June 2023 2:04 PM

The tourist wrote, "Ivan + Hayley 23" on a Colosseum wall with a key.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Amouranth at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida, in April 2023. Picture: Esfand, via Wikimedia Commons

Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping

29 June 2023 1:15 PM

Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contactless payments have grown in popularity. Photo: Unsplash/Clay Banks.

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

29 June 2023 12:39 PM

Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/kim881231

South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law

29 June 2023 12:08 PM

This week South Koreans become a year or two younger overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Facebook page: The South African Sheep Shearing Federation @SASSF

Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition

29 June 2023 10:22 AM

The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers with 30 countries competing for the top prize, which SA won!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_187002870_strong-fit-sporty-caucasian-woman-in-her-20s-lifting-weights-with-one-hand-and-leaning-on-a-bench-wi.html?vti=npx071n84y3srrsp0k-1-50

The benefits of weightlifting for women who are experiencing menopause

29 June 2023 8:30 AM

As a woman's hormones begin to change, strength and conditioning training will help with her general wellbeing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

World

City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)

Local Business

South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

29 June 2023 11:41 PM

Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

29 June 2023 11:27 PM

Cape Town police search for missing 7-year-old boy

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA