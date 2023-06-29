Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB.
- Consumer confidence in South Africa continues to fall
- The CCI dropped to -25 index points in the second quarter of 2023
- This is after plunging from -8 to -23 during the first quarter
Consumer confidence in South Africa continues to fall, and at a fast rate.
According to the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI), consumer confidence remains "extraordinarily" depressed.
The CCI dropped to -25 index points in the second quarter of 2023, after having plunged from -8 to -23 during the first quarter.
FNB says the latest reading is the second-lowest CCI reading on record since 1994 - indicative of tremendous concern among consumers about South Africa's economic prospects and their household finances.
Consumer confidence has now dropped back to the same low level that was recorded during the second quarter of 2022 when the economic ramifications of the Ukrainian war - including soaring fuel and food prices, higher interest rates and slumping share prices on the JSE - became clear.FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index
Bruce Whitfield discusses the numbers with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB.
She concurs that a lot of the problems in the economy are self-created, but that the global environment is also increasingly hard to navigate.
All this negative news is filtering into confidence she says, not only consumer confidence but also business confidence according to the surveys they conduct.
Consumers are aware of the implications of the foreign policy posture that the government has taken, which ultimately has come through quite strongly in the rand.Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB
While it has improved over the past couple of weeks, nonetheless it's made the cost of imported goods that much more expensive. It's had implications for monetary policy as we saw in the last MPC statement where the central bank stressed its concerns around the currency and consequently hiked interest rates on the back of that.Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB
What about the argument that, according to things like an improvement in imports and exports and in the country's current account deficit, banks continuing to be profitable etcetera, that things are not as bad as they seem?
Matikinca-Ngwenya says the point for her is really where South Africa is, versus where we could potentially be.
One depressing and depressed factor is the continuing rise in unemployment.
It's important to look at this quite holistically. One could say... that we're not seeing a recession, but I'd argue that we're not growing at the level that we need to be... We're not seeing the labour market adding participants and I think for some people that have qualified and graduated... some of those individuals may potentially never find employment.Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB
Other data shows that, in terms of overall household balance sheets, it's not ALL doom and gloom she adds.
"If we look at household debt to disposable income as an example we're seeing consumers are actually in a better place today than they were a couple of years ago... so not all consumers are feeling the brunt fully of where the economy finds itself."
However, the situation in South Africa could be described as a crisis of extremes where the poor feel the brunt of factors like rising inflation and the wealthy are not always affected that much.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33804715_worried-young-african-american-couple-looking-through-bills-online.html?term=debt%2Bblack&vti=lj51dwle6urrcs53ho-1-14
