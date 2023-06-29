Decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful





The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues to drag on and it would appear a resolution will not be forthcoming anytime soon.

In the latest development, the Pretoria High Court has found Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsolaedi’s decision Minister's decision to discontinue the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit unconstitutional and invalid.

Naseema Fakir, Head of Legal Programmes at the Helen Suzman Foundation, and Bianca Rutherfoord-Jones, Immigration Specialist at Webber Wentzel spoke to 702 breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa to unpack the ruling. Naseema Fakir expressed he satisfaction with the outcome.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] HSF's media statement following the Gauteng North High Court judgement on the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Case.

Click on the link to read our statement.https://t.co/SVpXJ1WNdQ ' Helen Suzman Foundation (@HelenSuzmanFdn) June 28, 2023

We are very pleased with the judgement, and we think kit gives relief to 180 000 ZEP holders and their families, Naseema Fakir, Head of Legal Programmes at the Helen Suzman Foundation.

At the core of the judgement against the Home Affairs minister is the lack of consultation with stakeholders when making a decision that would take away rights from people and would directly impact the lives they have built in South Africa.

The ruling does however acknowledge the minister’s right to terminate the exemption. The courts gripe is essentially with the consultation process which it found wanting. This was reiterated by Bianca Rutherford-Jones. The ruling has given the Minister 12 months to review the process and sufficiently consult with all affected stake holders.

All factors considered it would appear that civil society groups will find themselves in another showdown with the Home Affairs minister once the twelve months period lapses.

Fakir has indicated they may seek relief from the courts on behalf of the ZEP holders if they are indeed instructed to return to Zimbabwe based on what the socio-economic conditions are in Zimbabwe and if they are convinced that the right of the permit holders will be upheld.

Listen to full interview: