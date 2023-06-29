Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

Streaming issues? Report here
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

29 June 2023 7:41 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Cold weather
Eastern cape snow
KZN Tornado
Western Cape flooding

Between storms in the Western Cape, snow in the Eastern Cape, and a tornado in KZN, the past few weeks have proved challenging - with more inclement weather forecast.

CAPE TOWN - Heavy rains, strong winds and rare weather phenomena have wreaked havoc across the country over the past two weeks.

Storms in the Western Cape more than a week ago led to uprooted trees, rockfalls, mudslides, rivers bursting their banks, and at least two deaths.

READ:

In KwaZulu-Natal this week, a tornado ripped through parts of Durban.

Eastern Cape residents have also been posting pictures of streets covered in snow.

Some parts are still being hit by inclement weather amid recovery operations.

And forecasts are ominous, with the South African Weather Service issuing a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the Drakensberg and the Eastern Cape, including the areas of Molteno, Barkly East, Matatiele, and Lady Grey.

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where seven fatalities were reported this week. The latest in a string of cold fronts is hitting the Western Cape from Thursday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues




More from Local

Groote Schuur Hospital unveiled a new linear accelerator machine as part of efforts to improve radiation therapy for cancer patients. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur

2 July 2023 2:06 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022

2 July 2023 12:10 PM

The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

Picture: Pixabay

'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study

2 July 2023 11:54 AM

A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone.

FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu at Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

2 July 2023 10:24 AM

His admission to hospital follows the death of the king's senior Induna who passed away suddenly after allegedly being poisoned.

'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak

2 July 2023 9:39 AM

Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on households.

Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author

1 July 2023 6:33 PM

Newman, who penned Agliotti's biography alongside Peter Piegel, described him as a charismatic person that lived largely.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers

1 July 2023 4:08 PM

The decision follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers, and the increase will be backdated to April 2022.

Glenn Agliotti inside the South Gauteng High Court on 17 November, 2010. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death

1 July 2023 1:41 PM

Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.

Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Glenn Agliotti dies

1 July 2023 12:15 PM

Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.

Amnesty International has called for justice for the murders of Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula who were killed in 2017 in Soweto, with their bodies covered on the side of a road. Picture: Twitter/@AmnestySAfrica

Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe

1 July 2023 11:53 AM

The two friends were shot dead and their bodies dumped by the side of a road in Soweto six years ago.

