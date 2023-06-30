Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction
Clement Manyathela speaks with Lisa Welsh, Intimacy coach
Foreplay is any intimate act designed to get you and your partner in the right mood.
This can come in many forms, whether it is physical, emotional or even mental stimulation.
Whether you are kissing and cuddling or engage in flirty conversations, it is an extremely important part of the whole experience.
It is not just about preparing for sex, it can also help make you and your partner feel comfortable and emotionally connected.
In addition to this, foreplay does not have to be overtly sexual, it can be a kind or romantic gesture like sending your partner flowers or leaving a sweet note for them.
Intellectual sexual stimulation can be a massive turn on for some people.Lisa Welsh, Intimacy Coach
It is not just the physical preparation, it's creating intimacy, connection, desire and anticipation.Lisa Welsh, Intimacy Coach
If you are struggling to bring foreplay into your relationship it can help to learn your and your partners love languages so you know how to make them feel excited.
In addition to this it is important to educate your partner, as people with vulvas often need more stimulation in order to feel ready for sex.
If you struggle with this, Welsh says it can help to start by making it a game to build suspense and excitement, and tease each other, rather than making it feel like a rule or demand.
Listen to the interview above for more.
