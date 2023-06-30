Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education





Director and Co-Founder at Cheeba Africa Linda Siboto chats to 702's John Perlman.

The academy offers Cannabis and Hemp courses in South Africa and online for those just starting out in the industry as well as those who wish to add to their existing skill set.

We do a full spectrum or full value chain unpacking of the industry. Linda Siboto, Director and Co-Founder - Cheeba Africa

Siboto says he and his co-directors all come from an education background.

Our CEO Trenton [Birch] comes from higher education and has set up a couple of schools in his past. Linda Siboto, Director and Co-Founder - Cheeba Africa

We all have an affiliation to this plant. For me personally, both my parents died from cancer and during the time they were going through chemo and radiation, there wasn't any alternative that people could prescribe and I stumbled upon cannabis and I haven't looked back ever since. Linda Siboto, Director and Co-Founder - Cheeba Africa

He feels strongly that the ignorance and lack of knowledge needs to be dispelled.

The 2018 constitutional ruling that the prohibition of the personal use and cultivation of cannabis, by adults, in private spaces is unconstitutional also inspired the group to get the academy started, he adds.

The academy has all ages with the youngest student so far young and old.

From 18-year-olds to the oldest we have had was 77-years-old. Linda Siboto, Director and Co-Founder - Cheeba Africa

It's a mixed bag. Linda Siboto, Director and Co-Founder - Cheeba Africa

He says they offer mediation and breath work before each course.

They offer both longer and shorter courses from a 12-week course to a 12-month higher certificate.

he says they are aware of the stereotypes around weed but it is not a 'stoner' campus he says.

We don't allow smoking on campus. Linda Siboto, Director and Co-Founder - Cheeba Africa