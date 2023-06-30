Hawks arrest Limpopo teenager after being found with R1.6 million in cash
A teenager in Limpopo has appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate Court after he was found with R1,6m cash in his possession.
According to a statement issued by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS), 19-year-old Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli is facing a charge of money laundering.
The money was allegedly stuffed in multiple plastic bags.
The Hawks acted on a tipoff from members of the community, who suspected illegal activities at a certain house in Vuwani.
After having conducted a preliminary investigation and being satisfied that they had enough to pursue the case, the team applied for a search warrant which was subsequently granted.
A joint search and seizure operation led by Thohoyandou-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by Serious Corruption Crime Investigation in partnership with the tactical Response Team (TRT), Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and Vuwani Crime Prevention was instituted, and they descended on the premises in question where they found Thivhilaeli present.
The search yielded positive results as the team recovered R1,6 million rand in cash which was stuffed into three plastic bags.
The suspect was immediately arrested, and the cash seized by the Hawks.
The case has been postponed to 7 July where Thivhilaeli will be afforded an opportunity to apply for bail.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur
Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022
The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.Read More
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study
A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone.Read More
King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
His admission to hospital follows the death of the king's senior Induna who passed away suddenly after allegedly being poisoned.Read More
'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak
Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on households.Read More
'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author
Newman, who penned Agliotti's biography alongside Peter Piegel, described him as a charismatic person that lived largely.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers
The decision follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers, and the increase will be backdated to April 2022.Read More
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death
Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.Read More
Glenn Agliotti dies
Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.Read More