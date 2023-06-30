Hawks arrest Limpopo teenager after being found with R1.6 million in cash





A teenager in Limpopo has appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate Court after he was found with R1,6m cash in his possession.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS), 19-year-old Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli is facing a charge of money laundering.

The money was allegedly stuffed in multiple plastic bags.

The Hawks acted on a tipoff from members of the community, who suspected illegal activities at a certain house in Vuwani.

After having conducted a preliminary investigation and being satisfied that they had enough to pursue the case, the team applied for a search warrant which was subsequently granted.

A joint search and seizure operation led by Thohoyandou-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by Serious Corruption Crime Investigation in partnership with the tactical Response Team (TRT), Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and Vuwani Crime Prevention was instituted, and they descended on the premises in question where they found Thivhilaeli present.

The search yielded positive results as the team recovered R1,6 million rand in cash which was stuffed into three plastic bags.

The suspect was immediately arrested, and the cash seized by the Hawks.

The case has been postponed to 7 July where Thivhilaeli will be afforded an opportunity to apply for bail.