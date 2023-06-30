SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists
JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe investor sentiment is yet to recover from the impact of South Africa's geopolitical spat with the United States (US) over the country's perceived alliance with Russia.
Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the financial markets and caused the rand to collapse last month.
The US took exception to the allegations with fears the fallout could jeopardise trade ties between the countries.
The North West University Business School released the latest policy uncertainty index -- which paints a grim picture.
Positive investor sentiment towards SA is yet to recover even though the relationship between the country and the US appears to be on the mend.
This is among the factors that it understood to have contributed to the elevated policy uncertainty index in the second quarter - which now sits at 76.2%.
Chief economist at FNB Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said the increase in the index is unsurprising.
"Post-1994 South Africa was a darling in terms of its ability for peacekeeping and its global governance but it's quite clear that over the years, it has lost that impressiveness."
But chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank Isaah Mhlanga said the speedy intervention by the business sector may have cushioned the blow.
"And hopefully there will be more of that quick response where things are going wrong before there is a negative consequence to the economy."
The policy uncertainty index is the highest it's been since 2016.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists
