Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala farm scandal
John Perlman interviews Professor Andre Duvenhage, political analyst at North West University.
The dark cloud hanging over the head of President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have cleared, albeit temporarily, after has been found innocent of wrongdoing by acting Public Protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka.
Political Analyst Professor Andre Duvanage spoke to 702 Drive host John Perlman about the 44-page report which was issued today.
Prof. Duvanage highlighted that the process was fraught with legal pitfalls and as a result, posed some interesting legal and political questions.
The first legal problem for me is whether it is within the jurisdiction of the Public Protector or did Busisiwe Mkhwebane initially overstep the domain of the Public Protector. Because it is strange that the public protector would investigate a private matter.Prof. Andre Duvanage, politial analyst - University of North West
The professor also referred to the parliamentary committee that has been appointed by parliament to investigate the matter as well.
All these factors considered make for a confusing situation in the 63-million-dollar case.
The Public Protectors report has not been received well by the opposition political parties with the DA calling for the dossier to be put under review.
The EFF has also been scathing in its criticism of the findings and maintaining that Ramaphosa is corrupt.
Professor Duvanage does not believe that this report signifies the end of President Ramaphosa’s legal woes in relation to the Phala Phala farm scandal.
One would consider this a fair assessment considering that the South African revenue service among others is also still looking into the matter.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
