'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney





Robert Marawa interviews John Varney CEO of Brentford FC.

Brentford CEO John Varney, says there is no reason why they can’t bring the team to South Africa in the near future.

The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa, Varney hinted that South Africa could be a destination that the club visits pretty soon.

I don’t think there is a corner of the earth that we wouldn’t scout a player and it’s a hope and dream for us to unearth more players from Africa. John Varney, Brentford CEO

We would also love to do a preseason tour here one day. John Varney, Brentford CEO

Premier League clubs have been to SA before. You have a lot of clubs that move towards the Asia markets, so why wouldn’t we come into SA, it’s something that is definitely on our radar. John Varney, Brentford CEO

Varney also reflected on their outstanding campaign and said they need to use the momentum to start next season on the front foot.

It came on us pretty quickly but it was a joy for everyone at the club. We thought the back end games would be challenging but we beat Spurs away and did the double over City which gives us something to aim towards in the future. John Varney, Brentford CEO

Those wins over City, huge praise has to go to Thomas [Frank] and the players but also the scouts and stats guys that dissect the games of the opponents. That was probably the greatest away day in the club’s history. It was at a time when we came off back to back defeats and just before the world cup, but to have got that win was a great lift for everyone at the club. John Varney, Brentford CEO

