'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney

Latest Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney

1 July 2023 9:53 AM
by Michael Pedro
The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.

Robert Marawa interviews John Varney CEO of Brentford FC.

Brentford CEO John Varney, says there is no reason why they can’t bring the team to South Africa in the near future.

The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa, Varney hinted that South Africa could be a destination that the club visits pretty soon.

I don’t think there is a corner of the earth that we wouldn’t scout a player and it’s a hope and dream for us to unearth more players from Africa.

John Varney, Brentford CEO

We would also love to do a preseason tour here one day.

John Varney, Brentford CEO

Premier League clubs have been to SA before. You have a lot of clubs that move towards the Asia markets, so why wouldn’t we come into SA, it’s something that is definitely on our radar.

John Varney, Brentford CEO

Varney also reflected on their outstanding campaign and said they need to use the momentum to start next season on the front foot.

It came on us pretty quickly but it was a joy for everyone at the club. We thought the back end games would be challenging but we beat Spurs away and did the double over City which gives us something to aim towards in the future.

John Varney, Brentford CEO

Those wins over City, huge praise has to go to Thomas [Frank] and the players but also the scouts and stats guys that dissect the games of the opponents. That was probably the greatest away day in the club’s history. It was at a time when we came off back to back defeats and just before the world cup, but to have got that win was a great lift for everyone at the club.

John Varney, Brentford CEO

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney




More from Sport

Picture: Supplied

A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo

1 July 2023 9:59 AM

Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy: Jermaine Seoposenwe Instagram

Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe

29 June 2023 7:35 PM

South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus

29 June 2023 12:15 PM

Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from www.comrades.com

Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal

29 June 2023 11:08 AM

The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained

29 June 2023 11:00 AM

Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu. Picture: @BlackBCouncil/Twitter

'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu

28 June 2023 12:23 PM

After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team SA win 49 medals at this year's Special Olympics. Photo: Supplied

Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics

28 June 2023 11:55 AM

South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© martinak/123rf.com

Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?

28 June 2023 11:34 AM

A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club logo.

'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi

27 June 2023 7:54 PM

Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Blade Shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni won gold in the Blade Shearing Team Division on Sunday 25 June 2023. Picture: SASSF/Facebook.

World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title

26 June 2023 3:05 PM

SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the blade shearing individual division with Rabela winning gold and Mbuweni silver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Soccer

Picture: Instagram/@panmacmillansa

Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’

4 June 2023 8:37 AM

'Magic: Desiree Ellis from Salt River to the 2023 World Cup' will take readers on the journey of her early days playing soccer on the streets to her illustrious career as a professional footballer and coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons Piotr Drabik

'A slap in the face of the players' - FIFA President on Women's World Cup offers

3 May 2023 10:37 AM

Adam Gilchrist chats about the FIFA President taking a stand against the price of broadcast offers for the Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (L) vies with Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 14, 2023. Picture: AFP/ Paul Ellis

Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City show Kompany's Burnley no mercy

19 March 2023 9:11 AM

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola's men into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kaizer Chiefs supporters cheer for their team during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, on December 7, 2019. Picture: AFP/ Anesh Debiky

Pirates, Chiefs boost chances of qualifying for CAF Champions League

19 March 2023 7:45 AM

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs both won on Saturday to move within two points of second-placed SuperSport United as the race to finish Premiership runners-up intensified.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘It is a class, not a colour issue’: Matthew Booth says SA is bleeding talent

18 March 2023 9:17 AM

'It is the responsibility of our football authorities to get our act together, because we are losing kids across the board and it doesn't matter what colour', Booth said during an interview with Robert Marawa on #MSW.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

