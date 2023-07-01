Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July





FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

Jaws, Deep Blue Sea and Bait - there's a global cultural obsession with sharks.

If you're fascinated by these awe-inspiring creatures, you're in for a captivating wildlife extravaganza this weekend.

Sharkfest returns to National Geographic Wild on DSTV Channel 182 this month and it all kicks off tomorrow with 72 hours of shark programming over the next four weeks.

Sharkfest uses cutting edge technology and the leading expert voices to explore the science and natural beauty of these creatures.

Sara-Jayne Makwala-King chats more to Sophumelela Qoma, the co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.

Sharkfest aims to bridge the gap between the research we're doing and the audience. It's about bringing what we do to an everyday person and to understand what's happening with the conservation and protection of sharks. Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay

Among the features is a documentary filmed off the coast of South Africa, which has revealed some dramatic new findings about our feared, finned friends.

‘Shark Eat Shark’ explores the rise in shark-on-shark attacks in a new hotspot off the southern coast, in Mossel Bay.

In a ground-breaking investigation, a team of experts have captured conclusive evidence of sharks eating sharks.

We've always observed certain patterns that sharks use in the Mossel Bay area. The exciting thing while shooting this is that we were discovering this and proving why this was happening. Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay

The perception is that great white sharks survive on seals and are only around Seal Island in winter. For us, it didn't make sense because if they solely survived on seals surely they would hang around that area throughout the year. So we were able to take samples and prove that great white sharks move to other areas because there's smaller sharks there. They congregate in Seal Island in winter because they're a lot more pups coming off the island and it's an easy catch for them. Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay

Shark Eat Shark premieres on Saturday 1 July at 18.45pm.

Scroll up for the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July