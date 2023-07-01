Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Jaws, Deep Blue Sea and Bait - there's a global cultural obsession with sharks.
If you're fascinated by these awe-inspiring creatures, you're in for a captivating wildlife extravaganza this weekend.
Sharkfest returns to National Geographic Wild on DSTV Channel 182 this month and it all kicks off tomorrow with 72 hours of shark programming over the next four weeks.
Sharkfest uses cutting edge technology and the leading expert voices to explore the science and natural beauty of these creatures.
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King chats more to Sophumelela Qoma, the co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.
Sharkfest aims to bridge the gap between the research we're doing and the audience. It's about bringing what we do to an everyday person and to understand what's happening with the conservation and protection of sharks.Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay
Among the features is a documentary filmed off the coast of South Africa, which has revealed some dramatic new findings about our feared, finned friends.
‘Shark Eat Shark’ explores the rise in shark-on-shark attacks in a new hotspot off the southern coast, in Mossel Bay.
In a ground-breaking investigation, a team of experts have captured conclusive evidence of sharks eating sharks.
We've always observed certain patterns that sharks use in the Mossel Bay area. The exciting thing while shooting this is that we were discovering this and proving why this was happening.Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay
The perception is that great white sharks survive on seals and are only around Seal Island in winter. For us, it didn't make sense because if they solely survived on seals surely they would hang around that area throughout the year. So we were able to take samples and prove that great white sharks move to other areas because there's smaller sharks there. They congregate in Seal Island in winter because they're a lot more pups coming off the island and it's an easy catch for them.Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay
Shark Eat Shark premieres on Saturday 1 July at 18.45pm.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
More from Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur
Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022
The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.Read More
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study
A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone.Read More
King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
His admission to hospital follows the death of the king's senior Induna who passed away suddenly after allegedly being poisoned.Read More
'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak
Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on households.Read More
'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author
Newman, who penned Agliotti's biography alongside Peter Piegel, described him as a charismatic person that lived largely.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers
The decision follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers, and the increase will be backdated to April 2022.Read More
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death
Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.Read More
Glenn Agliotti dies
Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.Read More
More from Entertainment
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.Read More
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.Read More
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre
'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.Read More