Adults and allergies: Not all allergies develop during childhood
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
We are increasingly having more and more allergies in South Africa.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Adult-Onset Allergies are allergies that develop during adulthood.
Most people normally develop allergies during their childhood, but allergies in adults can start from when you're in your 20s all the way to your 80s.
According to VeryWell Health, "Allergies are an overreaction of the immune system to a normally harmless substance (an allergen)."
Family history, stress, moving to a new place and even the overuse of antibiotics during childhood are some of the causes of allergies in adulthood.
Food allergies are reportedly the most common adult-onset allergy.
There are a lot of allergies out there, but one of the food allergies that normally causes severe allergic reaction is peanut allergy.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
If there is someone next to you who is eating peanuts, just inhaling a small particle from the nuts can actually trigger a very severe allergic reaction.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
In most cases, allergy conditions can’t be cured but can be managed with medication.
