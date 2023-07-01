Can you do the Mandela Day Dance Challenge?





Danny Jones does the dance challenge with staff at Woolworths Constantia Village Photo: @dannymjones/ Tiktok

Well-known Cape Town choreographers, Danny and Glenda Jones, are hoping that South Africans will step up to celebrate Mandela Day through dance.

They've created a social media dance challenge with to inspire South Africans at a time when the country needs bursts of hope and joy.

Danny is a passionate dancer, choreographer, dance teacher, group exercise coach and model.

Dancing since the age of five years old, she joined her mother Glenda's dance company Afrika Ablaze Dance, established in 1999.

Her mother recognized her talent and potential and Danny was encouraged to explore her creativity through movement.

She had a unique ability to choreograph her own dance performances and participated in several of her mother's shows as a child.

She has to date successfully collaborated with an NPO and an international retail brand and plans to continue creating opportunities to use dance as a catalyst for transformation.

You can see the transformation from the moment the person enters the room and they have nerves. By the end of the hour, they are dancing with abandonment and feel confident. Seeing this is absolutely wonderful. My mother and I have a love for others and one of the greatest ways to share that love is to share spaces and move together. Danny Jones, Afrika Ablaze Dance Co choreographer

Danny and her mother formed a partnership with Wynberg High school to teach the students dance.

Their vibrant, joyful and exciting dance moves exploded on Tiktok, with their videos being viewed about 8 miillion times.

Everyone was able to shine and be seen. The students are so talented and deserve all this recognition. I'm amazed and in awe that the response has been this great. Danny Jones, Afrika Ablaze Dance Co choreographer

For Mandela month in July, Danny has choreographed another energetic and spirited dance sequence, which is easy enough for those with two left feet.

Dance really brings joy. I encourage everyone to hop on board and try this challenge. If you want a moment of celebration, this challenge is for you. Danny Jones, Afrika Ablaze Dance Co choreographer

To find out more about the challenge, follow @dannymjones on Tiktik or @danny_mjones on Instagram for a dance tutorial or the video of the dance.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can you do the Mandela Day Dance Challenge?