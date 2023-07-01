Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe
CAPE TOWN - Amnesty International South Africa said it would continue supporting Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula's families in their quest for justice.
The two friends were shot dead and their bodies dumped by the side of a road in Soweto six years ago.
It's believed that they were on their way out that evening and allegedly flagged a minibus taxi for a lift.
The police were accused of bungling the case leading to it being thrown out of court for lack of evidence.
However, following a picket by Phungula's family and Amnesty International outside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s offices in Pretoria last month, the case has now been referred to a magistrate for an inquest into their deaths.
Amnesty International campaigner Sibusiso Khasa said they welcome the NPA's decision.
“While this is not an ideal outcome and means that the families of Popi and Bongeka still have to wait to see if they will ever receive justice, we do welcome the NPA's decision to refer the cases to a magistrate for an inquest.
"Gender-based violence and femicide cases like this must be taken seriously to protect woman's rights in South Africa."
6 years on and we have not forgotten Popi Qwabe & Bongeka Phungula. Justice delayed is justice denied.' @AmnestySAfrica (@AmnestySAfrica) May 12, 2023
Join us in calling for justice for their murders 🕯.@SAPoliceService @NPA_Prosecutes pic.twitter.com/Jjj8Oywje5
This article first appeared on EWN : Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe
