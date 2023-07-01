Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says he has always maintained that he did not violate his oath of office as it notes acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s final report on the Phala Phala saga.
Gcaleka’s report into her year-long investigation was made public on Friday.
She found no evidence substantiating claims that the president had undertaken paid work while serving as the head of state, nor did he abuse his powers or create conflict between his private interests and that of his role as the executive.
Four complaints had been lodged with the Public Protector, one by the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Vuyo Zungula, another by the Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen and two more by members of the public.
They believed the president could have breached the Executive Members Ethics code.
Opposition parties have widely rejected the outcomes of Gcaleka’s probe, with some now seeking a judicial review of the report.
“The Presidency has noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the president of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code. The President has always maintained that he was not party to any wrongdoing or violation of his oath of office,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.
This article first appeared on EWN : Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
