Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten-year-old Leo Faro is bringing smiles to Tiktok with his confidence, positivity, humour and infectious energy.
This talented kid from Mitchells Plain caught the attention of many social media users on the Father's Day weekend with his song Shabalabas vir my "Daddy".
It's a catchy tune that's hard to get out of your head and was shared by the likes of comedian Marc Lottering.
Leo has 59,000 followers and has had 1.4 million likes on Tiktok.
He does everything from football tutorials, singing, dancing, taste tests to funny challenges.
And it's a a family affair.
His mom and dad Deirdre and Fabian also star in some of his videos. .
My dad and I love playing around with words and we just came up with 'shabalabas'. 'Shabalabas' is only for positive things...like if he's a lekker dad, he's a shabalabas dad.Leo Faro, Tiktok star
As his managers, Fabian feels parental support is crucial to the development of the child.
Leo and I have an authentic relationship. What ever you see on the platform is true to what you see. There's kids who don't know how to pass a ball and we wanted to share the platform by teaching others. We've got so much feedback from the Tiktok community and we engage with our followers by creating content around the comments.Fabian Faro, Leo's father
@shabalabas Leo's interview at Cape Talk #shabalabas #yipyipmymense #leolaaitie #rugby #soccer #football @CapeTalk ♬ original sound - Dj Combo Official
Leo's access to Tiktok is strictly controlled by his parents, who film the content and manage the account.
His parents moderate the engagement but often make him aware of negative comments through constructive feedback.
Leo's platform has garnered several paid partnerships, which his parents feel must be aligned with his family friendly brand.
I want to use the money to study to go to university.Leo Faro, Tiktok star
While Leo loves dribbling a football and dabbling in social media, he's now picked up a new skill - the saxophone.
This young talent has his eyes firmly set on a career in sport.
I want to be a professional rugby player.Leo Faro, Tiktok star
Follow Leo and his family on Tiktok @shabalabas
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
More from Entertainment
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.Read More
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.Read More
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre
'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.Read More