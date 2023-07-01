‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Nduduzo Makhathini.

It's a difficult thing to say whether we should go with the majors or go with independent record companies. Nduduzo Makhathini, renowned Jazz musician

Picture: Pixabay

In a recent article, Makhathini added his voice to the issue of artists feeling like they're being taken for a ride by record companies.

This issue is of course not new, but as of late, many more artists are publicly voicing their frustrations.

RELATED: Makhadzi’s feud with Open Mic: ‘I want my money’

Makhathini says record labels came about as a capitalist system that was seeking to regulate and own the music.

He adds that when companies realised the physical records were not selling, they wanted to expand their model to encompass brands, endorsements, performances, etc.

That's when it became a rip-off because not only was the record label taking a percentage from the actual record but it would mean that if you do a concert or a partnership with a brand, they will take a percentage. This is what really pushed musicians into becoming independent. Nduduzo Makhathini, renowned Jazz musician

Makhathini says artists always feel like they don't have a choice, and once signed, these contracts become frustrating.

He explains that there are ways of structuring these deals so that it benefits the artist as well, but for all of that, you will need good representation and a lawyer.

Makhathini believes that we need to question the issue of ownership and intellectual property...

Maybe we just need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like in Africa. Nduduzo Makhathini, renowned Jazz musician

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.