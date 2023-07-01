Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the thumbs up to a 3% salary increase for all public office bearers backdated to April 2022.
This includes among others judges, magistrates, and traditional leaders.
The decision follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers.
The commission had proposed a 3.8% salary increment for the financial year 2022/2023, however, given the country's economic challenges, the president has chosen to implement a 3% increase instead.
“Having considered the commission’s recommendations and serious economic challenges facing the country, the president has decided that the salaries of all office bearers, should increase by 3%," said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Magwenya said a notice has been submitted to Parliament for approval, particularly concerning the salaries of judges and magistrates.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
