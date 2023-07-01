Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni’s Collen Malatji has been elected the new president of the ANC Youth League.
He was elected unopposed on Saturday, after being the only candidate to garner enough support to make it onto the ballot through branch nominations.
Over 2,000 delegates from across the country gathered at the Nasrec Expo Centre to elect new leaders for the youth wing of the governing party.
#ANCYL26 Collen Malatji’s been elected ANC youth league president pic.twitter.com/qBSMwSY9Lg' Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) July 1, 2023
It’s been eight years since internal polls were held by the structure.
Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018.
READ: Mbalula: New ANCYL leadership must ensure league never faces another disbandment
Congratulations to the newly elected ANCYL leadership.' ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 1, 2023
Bring back the Youth League. ⚫️🟢🟡#26thANCYLNationalCongress pic.twitter.com/W31F2MHI09
In recent months, he had served as the deputy national coordinator of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League’s national task team.
While some in the league have called him arrogant and problematic, it's seemingly understood his role in the rise of Fikile Mbalula as secretary-general in 2022, has paid off as several elders in the ANC have backed his bid to steer attempts to revive the once powerful league.
The young leader’s often been described as a firebrand. He’s drawn some comparisons between former ANC youth league president Julius Malema, who now leads the Economic Freedom Fighters and the late Peter Mokaba.
Malatji started his political career at the age of 13, joining the ANC-aligned Congress of South African Students (COSAS) in Tembisa, eventually serving as its president.
In 2019, he was deployed to Parliament by the governing party, making him the youngest member of the National Assembly at the start of the sixth administration.
He has qualifications from the University of Johannesburg and is currently pursuing further studies with the University of Witwatersrand.
Malatji believes he is an idea whose time has come. He believes he has the right mindset and skills to resuscitate an organisation once referred to as the young lions of the ANC.
"I want to be known for being a president of the youth league that's worked very hard to restructure the economy. I am a very principled cadre, when I say I am going to implement something I will, I don't change along the way," said Malatji.
