'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author
JOHANNESBURG - Author Sean Newman says drug kingpin Glenn Agliotti acknowledged his wrongdoings and spent the last few years of his life focusing on family.
Officials confirmed Agliotti’s death on Saturday, saying an inquest on the circumstances of his passing is being investigated.
Newman has described Agliotti as a man who loved his family and his wife.
READ: Glenn agliotti dies
Together with Peter Piegl, Newman authored Agliotti's biography in 2013.
He said his death came as a shock to him as he found out through the media.
According to Newman, Agliotti always had a big smile and made people around him feel better.
"Glenn was a person that lived large, was very charismatic, and you felt his presence when he walked into a room."
Agliotti was convicted of drug smuggling in 2006 and was also one of the main suspects in the murder of mining magnate Brett Kebble.
ALSO READ: Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death
It was found that Mikey Schultz had murdered Kebble in an assisted suicide- which cleared Agliotti of all charges.
He also testified against former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi in his corruption trial- admitting to bribing Selebi in 2009.
Police say the cause of his death can only be determined once a postmortem is complete.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author
