Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO

2 July 2023 7:17 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
animal pets
impact of pets on mental health
children and pets

Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.

As a parent, you might be finding yourself in a situation where your child wants to own a pet.

While you're weighing up the pros and the cons, Bush says having a pet in your home comes with a number of benefits for your children.

This beautiful companionship actually works on many different levels with children - mental, emotional, and even their physical health can change as a result of having this pet to play with and to stroke.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush says that petting and stroking lowers blood pressure and anxiety.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

She explains that unconditional love and emotional support form part of the package when it comes to pets.

There is this non-judgment coming from a pet and there is comfort.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

According to Bush, pets reduce loneliness, isolation, and even depression.

If you have an only child, please allow them to have a pet because that is another friend within the family.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Pets are more than just an animal in the home, but an extension of the family.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




2 July 2023 7:17 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
animal pets
impact of pets on mental health
children and pets

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from video of two young orphan elephants fighting over attention from their keeper at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust @SheldrickTrust

[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do

2 July 2023 3:49 PM

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media app Tik Tok. Picture: Pixabay.

Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?

1 July 2023 4:53 PM

Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'

1 July 2023 2:33 PM

Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!

1 July 2023 1:14 PM

A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach

1 July 2023 9:11 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week, Sara-Jayne is joined by life coach, Rabi Khobane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction

30 June 2023 6:02 PM

Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © fizkes/ 123rf.com

Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how...

30 June 2023 5:57 PM

Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education

30 June 2023 5:32 PM

South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets

29 June 2023 10:01 PM

Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ammentorp/123rf.com

Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?

29 June 2023 8:12 PM

Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

Health & Fitness

'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA