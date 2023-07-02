Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.

As a parent, you might be finding yourself in a situation where your child wants to own a pet.

While you're weighing up the pros and the cons, Bush says having a pet in your home comes with a number of benefits for your children.

This beautiful companionship actually works on many different levels with children - mental, emotional, and even their physical health can change as a result of having this pet to play with and to stroke. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush says that petting and stroking lowers blood pressure and anxiety.

She explains that unconditional love and emotional support form part of the package when it comes to pets.

There is this non-judgment coming from a pet and there is comfort. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

According to Bush, pets reduce loneliness, isolation, and even depression.

If you have an only child, please allow them to have a pet because that is another friend within the family. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Pets are more than just an animal in the home, but an extension of the family.

