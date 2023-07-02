Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's

2 July 2023 10:17 AM
by Celeste Martin
Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with healthcare practitioner and founder of Functional Health, Plaxy Gühr.

According to a new study published in the journal of Science Translational Medicine, the bacteria in your gut may play a role in whether you develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers found that "people with early markers of Alzheimer's disease had similar gut microbiome compositions that were different from those without early signs of the condition."

164 people between the ages of 68 and 94 formed part of the study.

Alzheimer’s is a slow and deadly disease of the brain.

There is currently no cure for it.

Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s and how to best treat it.

There are many causes of Alzheimer's, and one of them is inflammation. When there is inflammation in the gut, you get inflammation in the brain. When we talk about inflammation, we are specifically talking about the immune system that is not happy.

Plaxy Gühr, healthcare practitioner and founder of Functional Health

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




Tags:
Alzheimer’s Disease

More from Health & Fitness

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

2 July 2023 12:58 PM

The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allergy

Adults and allergies: Not all allergies develop during childhood

1 July 2023 11:00 AM

Most people normally develop allergies during their childhood, but allergies in adults can start from when you're in your 20s all the way to your 80s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Diego Vito Cervo/123rf

The trending 'Hot Girl Walk' and tips to reap the benefits

28 June 2023 11:36 AM

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to benefit from this new TikTok trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

Intermittent fasting and calorie counting about equal for weight loss – study

28 June 2023 10:28 AM

New study finds that intermittent fasting could be a good way to lose weight without calorie-counting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flu is back. © subbotina/123rf.com

Vaccination is ‘our best protection’ in fighting flu season

27 June 2023 11:47 AM

General practitioner Dr Marlin McKay shares tips on how to deal with colds and flu this winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stasonych/123rf

SA women and wellness woes: How to help lessen the pressure

27 June 2023 10:55 AM

Statistics don't lie: Women in South Africa are triggered more than ever and it's affecting their short-term and long-term health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discover the 5 pillars of wellness with Momentum Multiply

27 June 2023 9:43 AM

Eat, Sleep, Breathe, Move & Connect. Here's why they are important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tapping into the future of holistic wellness with technology

23 June 2023 1:44 PM

An expert from Momentum Multiply outlines how their new offering uses science and tech to optimize healthcare for clients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food alone does not cause acne – dermatologist

20 June 2023 1:40 PM

Dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu breaks down the causes and treatments for acne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay from Pexels

8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

19 June 2023 2:54 PM

Remember, everything in moderation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

Local

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: 'We have a responsibility to care'

Health & Fitness

Health & Fitness

'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA

Entertainment

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

