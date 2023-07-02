King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
JOHANNESBURG - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has called on the Zulu nation to pray for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
Buthelezi said he received news the monarch is in hospital in eSwatini after falling ill on Saturday.
READ - Buthelezi refutes reports that king Misuzulu KaZwelithini physically unwell
His admission to hospital follows the death of the king's senior Induna who passed away suddenly after allegedly being poisoned. Now, the Zulu king suspects he’s been poisoned too.
Buthelezi, the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, said the king is being taken care of and is doing well.
READ: King Misuzulu rubbishes hurtful claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi
This article first appeared on EWN : King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
