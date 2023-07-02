Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022





- President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the go-ahead for a 3% salary hike for all public office bearers

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on a 3% salary hike for all public office bearers for the financial year 2022/2023.

This includes judges, magistrates and traditional leaders.

The increase is backdated to April 2022.

The decision follows a recommendation for a 3.8% increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

The President's spokesperson said that the President has considered the Commission's recommendations and serious economic challenges facing the country. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

There's already a lot of reaction on social media to this story... It comes at a time when many a South African is forced to cleverly budget to make sure that what you buy is an absolute necessity because the living conditions have become so expensive. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

The President has submitted the notice to Parliament for approval before publication in as far as it relates to salaries of judges and magistrates.

Comments on the Presidency's post on Twitter were largely negative.

"They don't deserve it" wrote one Tweep.

Another response read: "Public office bearers are meant to serve? Start decreasing by 3% until they start to serve and perform."

President @CyrilRamaphosa has made a determination to increase salaries of all public office bearers by three percent, with effect from effect from 01 April 2022. https://t.co/KL42exahY7 ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 1, 2023

