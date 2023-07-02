



Parents will know all too well how siblings can fight over getting their attention, often especially when it comes to mum.

A sweet video posted by a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Kenya illustrates how this behaviour is not restricted to humans.

Screengrab from video of two young orphan elephants fighting over attention from their keeper at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust @SheldrickTrust

The interaction starts with young orphan elephant Rocca sharing a loving moment with her keeper, Justus, whom the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) describes as her adopted mother.

But also in the vicinity is the little bull Mwinzi who apparently gets jealous easily. He's described as "a tiny fellow with a big attitude".

Mwinzi gives his rival a firm headbutt, "clearly angry that she had the audacity to enjoy special attention" and then returns for a second go.

While SWT says Rokka at two years old is still a baby at heart, she seems to be mature enough to take this pummelling in good spirit.

Rokka takes Mwinzi’s behaviour in her stride; not so long ago, she was just as feisty, and she seems to know he’ll grow out of it. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Mwinzi loves his adopted 'mum' so much he gets jealous if he has to share Keeper Justus with the other orphans. It seems babies get somewhat possessive with their mothers in the animal kingdom too. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

It must be said that Mwinzi's keeper Justus played a pivotal role in her rescue, SWT notes.

Watch the heartwarming video of the trio in the bush below

Click here to find out more about the work done by the Nairobi-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and scroll down to see more videos of their rescue elephants in action.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do