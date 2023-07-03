



WELKOM - Horror and "images that cannot be forgotten" were just some of the descriptions used by miners who survived a massive gas explosion underground in Free State in May.

At least 31 Basotho nationals died in the methane gas explosion in a decommissioned mining shaft at the Harmony Gold mine in Virginia, near Welkom.

Two zama zamas (illegal miners) survived the explosion and later assisted to recover the bodies of three victims.

In an exclusive feature, Eyewitness News tracked down one of the survivors for his account of what transpired.

Avoiding eye contact, the zama zama who survived the explosion hid his hands in his lap, fearing someone might recognise his scars, much like the ones strewn across his face.

He spoke on condition of anonymity and told Eyewitness News that three of his brothers formed part of the 28 bodies that remained underground.

“After those men were burned, they no longer had skin. We couldn't even take their smell. It was so bad, but we had to try. They were in very bad shape.”

He said he could not go back to Lesotho without the bodies of his brothers and friends.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zama zama survivor describes ‘unforgettable’ horrors of Harmony Gold mine blast