‘I’m not here to give dates’: Ramokgopa on timeline to end load shedding
TSHWANE - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reaffirmed plans to find solutions to end load shedding but refused to commit to a timeline.
This included solutions to fix the dilapidated coal-fired power plants and long-term plans to add generation capacity to the grid.
Ramokgopa briefed the media on the implementation of the energy action plan in Pretoria on Sunday.
Africa's most industrialised economy has been dealt a blow by crippling power cuts for more than 15 years.
This has threatened the country's ability to do business, weakening the rand, and dampening investor sentiment.
While generation capacity improved, Ramokgopa said it would still take some work to end the power cuts.
"I'm very consistent. I will not give you the date. I'm going to give you the [number] of megawatts that are coming on stream."
Ramokgopa said the country averted the worst-case scenario so far this winter, with stage 8 load shedding kept at bay.
"Do your numbers then you’ll know when load shedding will end. I'm not here to give you dates, you are seeing it."
Despite the improvements in the energy availability factor, there are contrasting views within government about how soon households and businesses could see the end of load shedding.
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘I’m not here to give dates’: Ramokgopa on timeline to end load shedding
