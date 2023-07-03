'Agliotti had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations' - biographer
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Sean Newman, author of Glenn Agliotti: A Biography.
Agliotti was a convicted drug dealer who then turned state witness against former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, who had famously said Agliotti was his friend prior to this.
Newman says that when he interviewed Agliotti he was adamant that Selebi was his friend, but around the case of the murder of Brett Keble, it became a ‘him or me’ situation.
While he was not proud of it, he chose him.Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography
He adds that when writing his book about the notorious character, he got the impression that he was a person who 'knew how to hustle'.
He had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations.Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography
Newman says that despite his past, Agliotti went quiet in his old age and he believes that he lived the last years of his life well, focussing on his family.
He just tended to live as Glenn lived… he was always fun to have a good chat with.Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography
Over the weekend Agliotti passed away at a Johannesburg hospital. The exact cause of death has not yet been made public.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : EWN
More from Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'
News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.Read More
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers
Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.Read More
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Public Protector bent over backwards to clear Ramaphosa' - ATM
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of having done anything illegal with regard to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.Read More
‘I’m not here to give dates’: Ramokgopa on timeline to end load shedding
South Africa, the continent's most industrialised economy, has been dealt a blow by crippling power cuts for more than 15 years.Read More
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry
The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry.Read More
Zama zama survivor describes ‘unforgettable’ horrors of Harmony Gold mine blast
One survivor of the underground methane gas explosion in May said that surviving miners stuck unground 'could not take' the smell of the burning bodies, saying he could not go back to Lesotho without the bodies of his brothers and friends.Read More
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur
Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.Read More