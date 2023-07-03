'Agliotti had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations' - biographer





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Sean Newman, author of Glenn Agliotti: A Biography.

Agliotti was a convicted drug dealer who then turned state witness against former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, who had famously said Agliotti was his friend prior to this.

Newman says that when he interviewed Agliotti he was adamant that Selebi was his friend, but around the case of the murder of Brett Keble, it became a ‘him or me’ situation.

While he was not proud of it, he chose him. Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography

He adds that when writing his book about the notorious character, he got the impression that he was a person who 'knew how to hustle'.

He had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations. Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography

Newman says that despite his past, Agliotti went quiet in his old age and he believes that he lived the last years of his life well, focussing on his family.

He just tended to live as Glenn lived… he was always fun to have a good chat with. Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography

Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Over the weekend Agliotti passed away at a Johannesburg hospital. The exact cause of death has not yet been made public.

Listen to the interview for more.