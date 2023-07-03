Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more' All the news you need to know. 3 July 2023 2:10 PM
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'. 3 July 2023 1:12 PM
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors. 3 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Finance
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds

3 July 2023 10:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Inflation
Government bonds
Personal finance
rsa retail savings bonds
Savings & Investing

This is a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick about South African Retail Savings Bonds.

Listen below to what you need to know.

The finance editor says South African Retail Savings Bonds are investments with the National Treasury of South Africa which earns a variable, fixed or inflation-linked interest for the term of the investment.

When you invest in an RSA Retail Savings Bond, you’re lending money to the South African government.

RSA Retail Savings Bonds are a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.

They are safer than the bank, because government will, rather than default, create money out of thin air to pay back its rand-denominated loans.

The bonds can be purchased from the National Treasury and they earn a market-related fixed interest rate.

RELATED: RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know

Moodley explains that with all the corruption in South Africa, you might think that your money will be used for nefarious means but your money will be invested into South Africa's National Treasury directly - it's not going to government departments where corruption is rife.

Currently, it's reported that bonds are a "steady, low-risk" investment with up to 11% returns.

Moodley says these bonds offer benefits like safety, no monthly admin fees and no commission, which means you're getting a full return on your investment.

When it comes to retail savings bond investments, there are three options:

1) Fixed-term bonds

Available as long-term options with once-off contributions over:

2-year fixed rate: 9.50%

3-year fixed rate: 9.75%

5-year fixed rate: 11%

2) Inflation linked rates

Available as long-term options with once-off contributions over:

Inflation linked 3-year bond: 4,50%

Inflation linked 5-year bond: 4,75%

Inflation linked 10-year bond: 5,25%

3) Top-up bond rates (this option is new)

RSA Top Up Bond Rate: 9,75% with monthly investments from as little as R100.

This is also a non-fixed option which means you can withdraw investments often and easily.

RSA Retail Savings Bonds are not a tax-free saving but they are an ideal way to invest for the future.

The returns won't shoot the lights out, but they're usually better than what most banks offer.

If you're investing for the long-term (i.e. seven or 10 years, or longer) you would probably do better buying shares.

However, if you can't stomach volatility or the loss of your capital amount then it would be wise to consider these bonds.

Keen to invest? Moodley says you can invest online.

RELATED: The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds




3 July 2023 10:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Inflation
Government bonds
Personal finance
rsa retail savings bonds
Savings & Investing

More from Finance

Why Investing In Your Retirement Is Key To Building Generational Wealth

3 July 2023 9:30 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to PPS Investments’ Chief Investment Officer about how people can maximize return on their investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Relationship Banking is responding to the needs of SMEs

12 June 2023 4:54 PM

Experts from Absa outline the challenges that SMEs face and how they are supporting them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story

1 June 2023 6:45 AM

Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco discusses the past, present, and future of the African start-up and how they plan to impact Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cost of stress - Image by John Hain from Pixabay

Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?

26 February 2023 8:18 AM

Save what you can, prepare for turbulent times and be conscious of your spending are some of the tips provided to help consumers get through this tough economic period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Budgeting on a successful energy transition

23 February 2023 10:20 AM

South Africa is Eskom and Eskom is South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his team ahead of his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 11 November 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Focus on infrastructure, Eskom to recover the economy - Black Business Council

22 February 2023 8:01 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his National budget speech this afternoon at Cape Town City Hall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual launches campaign to increase sustainability throughout South Africa

21 December 2022 11:05 AM

Two Old Mutual execs join Clement Manyathela in studio to unpack their new sustainability brand campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainability is crucial to the survival of the manufacturing sector

14 December 2022 8:45 AM

Going green will help future-proof the production sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?

3 July 2023 4:41 PM

What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working in an office can harm your health – depending on where it is and the length of your commute

What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?

3 July 2023 2:45 PM

Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?

3 July 2023 12:22 PM

How often do you change your charger and is it reliable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied/Twitter

Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight?

3 July 2023 12:17 PM

Social media users were on the fence regarding the right answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alef Aeronautics’ flying car prototype. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/wizard_files3

R5.6m will get you on the pre-order list for the world’s first flying car

3 July 2023 11:25 AM

The world's first electric flying car is approved and taking pre-orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change

3 July 2023 11:13 AM

Twitter users are migrating on mass to Donald Trump's social media platform Truth, amid the implementation of post restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay/David_Peterson

Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list

3 July 2023 10:30 AM

Two South African languages rank in the top 10 'coolest languages to learn' in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of two young orphan elephants fighting over attention from their keeper at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust @SheldrickTrust

[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do

2 July 2023 3:49 PM

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO

2 July 2023 7:17 AM

Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media app Tik Tok. Picture: Pixabay.

Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?

1 July 2023 4:53 PM

Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Soccer

[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt

Local

Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor

World

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bagxeka imayini ngokufa koZama-zama, nayi ne'CODESA' yaphikisayo

3 July 2023 11:57 PM

The day that was: Trending video: Zama Zama mine tragedy, Northern Cape floods

3 July 2023 11:56 PM

Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

3 July 2023 11:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA