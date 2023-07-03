Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds





Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick about South African Retail Savings Bonds.

The finance editor says South African Retail Savings Bonds are investments with the National Treasury of South Africa which earns a variable, fixed or inflation-linked interest for the term of the investment.

When you invest in an RSA Retail Savings Bond, you’re lending money to the South African government.

RSA Retail Savings Bonds are a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.

They are safer than the bank, because government will, rather than default, create money out of thin air to pay back its rand-denominated loans.

The bonds can be purchased from the National Treasury and they earn a market-related fixed interest rate.

Moodley explains that with all the corruption in South Africa, you might think that your money will be used for nefarious means but your money will be invested into South Africa's National Treasury directly - it's not going to government departments where corruption is rife.

Currently, it's reported that bonds are a "steady, low-risk" investment with up to 11% returns.

Moodley says these bonds offer benefits like safety, no monthly admin fees and no commission, which means you're getting a full return on your investment.

When it comes to retail savings bond investments, there are three options:

1) Fixed-term bonds

Available as long-term options with once-off contributions over:

2-year fixed rate: 9.50%

3-year fixed rate: 9.75%

5-year fixed rate: 11%

2) Inflation linked rates

Available as long-term options with once-off contributions over:

Inflation linked 3-year bond: 4,50%

Inflation linked 5-year bond: 4,75%

Inflation linked 10-year bond: 5,25%

3) Top-up bond rates (this option is new)

RSA Top Up Bond Rate: 9,75% with monthly investments from as little as R100.

This is also a non-fixed option which means you can withdraw investments often and easily.

RSA Retail Savings Bonds are not a tax-free saving but they are an ideal way to invest for the future.

The returns won't shoot the lights out, but they're usually better than what most banks offer.

If you're investing for the long-term (i.e. seven or 10 years, or longer) you would probably do better buying shares.

However, if you can't stomach volatility or the loss of your capital amount then it would be wise to consider these bonds.

Keen to invest? Moodley says you can invest online.

