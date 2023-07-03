



Lester Kiewit speaks with Zama Ntsona, African Transformation Movement (ATM) Spokesperson.

The acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has found that the president did not violate the Executive Members’ Ethics code after the robbery at Phala Phala.

Instead, the head of Ramaphosa’s protection services, Wally Rhoode, is being looked at for conducting an 'unsanctioned investigation'.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it believes the report to be legally unsound. It says it plans to take it under judicial review.

The Public Protector bent over backwards to clear the President. Zama Ntsona, Spokesperson - ATM

Government entities are being used to cleanse the President when the President has clearly violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Act… Zama Ntsona, Spokesperson - ATM

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

He claims that the president was aware that he was contravening the law and that he should face harsh consequences.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Phala Phala: 'Public Protector bent over backwards to clear Ramaphosa' - ATM