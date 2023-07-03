'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo...
For the second week in a row, the panel of detectives on 'The Masked Singer South Africa' missed the mark in unravelling the identity of a costumed celebrity performer.
Spoiler alert: Not even a fresh pair of eyes could spot that the show’s hilarious Hippo happened to be comedy legend, David Kau.
Watch the epic reveal below.
Get ready for some more spoilers:
Standing in for Somizi, actress, rapper, and Instagram sensation Boity Thulo joined J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba on detective duty when six of the masked singers returned for the second round of the competition.
In the first of three incredible battles to stay anonymous, Hippo took on Rhino. Then, Sunflower tried to outshine Tree, whereafter sweet Watermelon faced off against Elephant.
Hippo’s stint on stage, combined with the cryptic clues he presented, created much confusion.
He revealed that he was once upon a time a regular on our TV screens, and one of his ventures was inspired by the people’s player and the people’s poet.
It was evident that Hippo, who was very active during the Covid-19 pandemic, enjoyed a round of golf, but then he also sported a cricket bat. And why did peanut butter and jam sandwiches feature in his life if he had a Chomp in his hand? To top it off, Hippo ended his energetic performance of “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire with a spectacular split.
Watch Hippo's performance below.
Boity and J’Something latched onto how Hippo pronounced the word “Chomp”.
For J’Something, the pronunciation indicated that Hippo hailed from the Western Cape, and he remembered the person who ended Covid-19 online activities by doing the split. Hence, Hippo had to be Siv Ngesi.
While Boity’s random guess was Robot Boii, Sithelo thought it was an actor. First, she leaned towards Sello Maake Ncube but then changed her mind to Makhaya Ntini, based on the cricket bat.
Skhumba focused on the peanut butter and jam sandwiches, which signalled that the person was from the township.
He also reckoned that many celebrities play golf when they’re bored, mentioning David Kau, Jimmy Tau and Thomas Msengana.
But those celebrities don’t eat peanut butter and jam, like DJ Sbu, the celeb who Skhumba thought Hippo was.
After Hippo had lost the popular vote in the danger zone against Sunflower and Watermelon, the panel could lock in their final guesses before the big reveal.
They stuck to their original names.
So huge was the surprise when they saw the face of David Kau – especially as Skhumba listed David as one of the golfers who don’t eat peanut butter sarmies.
Unmasked Hippo, David and guest detective Boity concur that 'The Masked Singer South Africa' is the best show on TV.
You guys won’t understand how much fun I had and how many songs I still had.David Kau, The Masked Singer South Africa - Contestant
Boity even begged Anele Mdoda afterwards to bring her back onto 'The Masked Singer South Africa'.
There is a reason why it’s one of the most successful TV programmes worldwide. It’s such a lovely dope show where everyone can get involved – mom, dad, grandma, the little ones, yes, everyone at home.Boity, The Masked Singer South Africa - Judge
Concerning her sleuthing skills, Boity admits it was difficult, saying, "Those clues are ridiculous. They take you from pillar to post, but that makes it more fun."
'The Masked Singer South Africa' is screened on SABC 3 on Saturdays at 18:30 and SABC 1 at 20:00.
The repeat is on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 21:00.
This article first appeared on KFM : 'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo...
More from Entertainment
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years
At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed.Read More
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!
Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick.Read More
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.Read More
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.Read More
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.Read More
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More