'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo...

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more' All the news you need to know. 3 July 2023 2:10 PM
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'. 3 July 2023 1:12 PM
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors. 3 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo...

3 July 2023 11:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
The Masked Singer

Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode.

For the second week in a row, the panel of detectives on 'The Masked Singer South Africa' missed the mark in unravelling the identity of a costumed celebrity performer.

Spoiler alert: Not even a fresh pair of eyes could spot that the show’s hilarious Hippo happened to be comedy legend, David Kau.

Watch the epic reveal below.

Get ready for some more spoilers:

Standing in for Somizi, actress, rapper, and Instagram sensation Boity Thulo joined J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba on detective duty when six of the masked singers returned for the second round of the competition.

In the first of three incredible battles to stay anonymous, Hippo took on Rhino. Then, Sunflower tried to outshine Tree, whereafter sweet Watermelon faced off against Elephant.

Hippo’s stint on stage, combined with the cryptic clues he presented, created much confusion.

He revealed that he was once upon a time a regular on our TV screens, and one of his ventures was inspired by the people’s player and the people’s poet.

It was evident that Hippo, who was very active during the Covid-19 pandemic, enjoyed a round of golf, but then he also sported a cricket bat. And why did peanut butter and jam sandwiches feature in his life if he had a Chomp in his hand? To top it off, Hippo ended his energetic performance of “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire with a spectacular split.

Watch Hippo's performance below.

Boity and J’Something latched onto how Hippo pronounced the word “Chomp”.

For J’Something, the pronunciation indicated that Hippo hailed from the Western Cape, and he remembered the person who ended Covid-19 online activities by doing the split. Hence, Hippo had to be Siv Ngesi.

While Boity’s random guess was Robot Boii, Sithelo thought it was an actor. First, she leaned towards Sello Maake Ncube but then changed her mind to Makhaya Ntini, based on the cricket bat.

Skhumba focused on the peanut butter and jam sandwiches, which signalled that the person was from the township.

He also reckoned that many celebrities play golf when they’re bored, mentioning David Kau, Jimmy Tau and Thomas Msengana.

But those celebrities don’t eat peanut butter and jam, like DJ Sbu, the celeb who Skhumba thought Hippo was.

After Hippo had lost the popular vote in the danger zone against Sunflower and Watermelon, the panel could lock in their final guesses before the big reveal.

They stuck to their original names.

So huge was the surprise when they saw the face of David Kau – especially as Skhumba listed David as one of the golfers who don’t eat peanut butter sarmies.

Unmasked Hippo, David and guest detective Boity concur that 'The Masked Singer South Africa' is the best show on TV.

You guys won’t understand how much fun I had and how many songs I still had.

David Kau, The Masked Singer South Africa - Contestant

Boity even begged Anele Mdoda afterwards to bring her back onto 'The Masked Singer South Africa'.

There is a reason why it’s one of the most successful TV programmes worldwide. It’s such a lovely dope show where everyone can get involved – mom, dad, grandma, the little ones, yes, everyone at home.

Boity, The Masked Singer South Africa - Judge

Concerning her sleuthing skills, Boity admits it was difficult, saying, "Those clues are ridiculous. They take you from pillar to post, but that makes it more fun."

'The Masked Singer South Africa' is screened on SABC 3 on Saturdays at 18:30 and SABC 1 at 20:00.

The repeat is on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 21:00.


